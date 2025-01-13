Your changes have been saved Roborock Q5 Pro $140 $250 Save $110 The Roborock Q5 Pro skips the flashy extras but makes up for it with a large dustbin and sturdy wheels that easily roll over thick carpets. It also has a removable mopping reservoir for quick spot cleaning, but it really shines as a powerful vacuum, excelling at picking up dust, debris, and pet hair. $140 at Amazon

In a world where tech is constantly evolving, cleaning floors the old-fashioned way just doesn’t make sense anymore. While we might not have flying cars yet, automated home help is totally within reach.

If you’re after a solid robot vacuum, this deal on the Roborock Q5 Pro is hard to pass up. With a massive 44% off, it’s back to its lowest price ever at $140. Don’t wait too long, though—this offer won’t last much longer!

Why the Roborock Q5 Pro is worth your money

The Roborock Q5 Pro is awesome at dealing with pet hair. It’s got dual rubber brushes and strong 5,500Pa suction that really pulls up pet hair and dirt from all kinds of carpets. The 770ml dustbin is pretty big too, so you won’t have to empty it all the time. Plus, it’s not just a vacuum—it also mops, making it perfect for keeping your floors clean, whether it's pet hair on the carpet or dust on hardwood.

The Q5 Pro uses an advanced LiDAR navigation system to map out your home and figure out the best cleaning paths. This smart tech creates detailed floor plans, making sure every inch of your space gets cleaned. With up to 240 minutes of runtime, it can tackle large areas without needing to recharge, making it perfect for bigger homes or multi-room spaces.

It also comes with the same advanced software found in the top-tier robot vacuum models such as the S8 MaxV Ultra. This lets you set up digital no-go zones, use precise LiDAR mapping, and control it with voice commands through Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri. Plus, the Roborock app makes it super easy to schedule cleanings, adjust suction power, and customize everything to fit your needs.

As a budget-conscious offering, the Q5 Pro doesn’t have a self-emptying feature, so you’ll need to empty the dustbin manually after each cleaning. On the plus side, there’s no dust bag to replace, saving you from ongoing costs compared to some other models. If you just want to vacuum, you’ll need to remove the mopping pad manually. Despite these small quirks, the Q5 Pro offers amazing performance and features for its price, making it a great value in its category.