The Redmi Note series is one of the most popular smartphone lineups that offers excellent value for money. Recently, the Redmi Note 11 series was unveiled in China, and it will soon enter India 一 but with one of Xiaomi's infamous name changes attached. Redmi is hosting an event in India on November 30 where the company will launch the Redmi Note 11T 5G.

Interestingly, the official tweet and the microsite for the launch suggest that only one device will be unveiled. This could mean that the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro+ devices might come to India later in 2022. The Redmi Note 11T 5G will be the successor to the Note 10T 5G which was launched in India back in July this year. Usually, the Redmi Note series is released in Q1 every year in India, so while the 11T 5G will come out a little earlier, the general timeframe still fits.

Popular Xiaomi tipster Kacper Skrzypek previously revealed that the Redmi Note 11 from China will be launched as the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India. It's not the only rebranding the series has to endure. Xiaomi sub-brand Poco released it as the Poco M4 Pro 5G globally.

A report from 91mobiles shines some light into what exactly we can expect, further corroborating that this is indeed just a rebranded Redmi Note 11. Like it, the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It will feature a 6.6-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of photography, there is a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera on the back, and a 16MP selfie cam on the front. The phone will run Android 11 based on MIUI 12.5 out of the box and it'll have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for unlocking.

As for the pricing, the Redmi Note 11 5G starts at 1,199 yuan in China which is around Rs 14,000. However, due to different taxes and other variables, the price may vary.

