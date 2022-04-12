Each year Nubia launches at least two lines of gaming smartphones within its RedMagic brand, a regular model towards the beginning of the year and a Pro model that follows sometime later. Seeing that the RedMagic 7 Pro was already announced for China back in February, the phone's going global now that the standard RedMagic 7 has been available across the globe since March. Early birds can snag the RedMagic 7 Pro starting today, though the gaming phone will be officially available in the West on April 27th.

There are two different models of the 7 Pro on offer. The Obsidian model (black) includes 16GB of RAM and 256GB of memory, and the Supernova model offers the same 16GB RAM but is paired with 512GB of storage. Obsidian clocks in at $800, and the Supernova (clear) is an extra hundred dollars at $900. Both models include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with a 5000 mAh dual-cell battery, though only the Supernova model offers the clear back that allows the signature LED fan to shine through.

Specifications RedMagic 7 Pro Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 + dedicated gaming chip Red Core 1 Battery & charging 5000 mAh dual-cell battery + charging up to 65W for EU/US/UK/GL Triggers 500Hz touchpad dual shoulder triggers Design Supernova (transparent version), Obsidian (black version) Turbofan Low power consumption, 20000 RPM High-Speed fan with built-in RGB LEDs (transparent: RGB LED lighting) Screen FHD + AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 6.8 inches, 20:9, 1080x2400, multi-finger 960Hz touch sampling rate, DC dimming,16 million colors Size 166.27 x 77.1 x 9.98mm Front camera 16MP UDC Rear camera 64MP + 8MP+ 2MP Weight 235g Storage Obsidian 16GB RAM + 256GB / Supernova 16GB RAM + 512GB, with 6GB expandable virtual RAM Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax 2*2 mimo, Type C, 3.5mm audio interface, NFC, 7th Gen Fingerprint sensor, increased Heart Rate Detection function Audio Dual smart PA, dual speakers, 3 mics, DTS sound, 3.5 mm headphone jack Material Aviation aluminum middle frame + double-sided glass + metal box / metal box + glass / metal synthetic rear cover Lighting effect RedMagic logo Light, RGB breathing light (Obsidian version), colorful fluorescent fan RGB (Supernova version)

Like previous RedMagic models, an internal cooling fan is built into the RedMagic 7 Pro, as this is a gaming phone, and keeping the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 cool is no easy feat. This is known as the turbofan, and it's low-power despite the fact it can hit 20000 RPM. The same fan is included in the standard RedMagic 7, which can hold a stable 60FPS at maximum graphics within Genshin Impact, for an idea of how well the internal cooling works.

As you can see from the design, both devices offer a gaming aesthetic, though only the Supernova model offers a clear back (along with more storage). A secondary chip is included that helps to maintain certain features, like processing audio, or handling RGB lighting and haptic feedback. This way, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 can concentrate on delivering solid framerates in resource-intensive games and apps. Plus, you get two programmable shoulder triggers (in landscape) that poll at 500Hz for swift response, a useful tool to dial in your controls for a wide selection of mobile games.

The included 5000 mAh dual-cell battery is powered by Qualcomm's Quick Charge 5 technology, with a 65W air-cooled charging port, and a 65W GaN charger is included in the box. Long battery life is expected that you can quickly top off. This is also 500 mAh higher than the standard RedMagic 7 that ships with a 4500 mAh battery, so there's seemingly a slight battery gain over the previous model.

Like all gaming phones, a high framerate screen is included. You get a full HD AMOLED that offers a 120Hz refresh rate at 6.8 inches with a 20:9 ratio. It's 1080p (1080x2400) and offers a multi-finger touch sampling rate at 960Hz with DC dimming and 16 million colors. In comparison, the standard RedMagic 7 offers a 165Hz FHD screen, though the touch sampling rate is lower at 720Hz. Still, the 120Hz screen in the RedMagic 7 Pro offers a bezel-less design without any punch holes, thanks to a 16MP under-display front camera.

The RedMagic 7 Pro ships with Android 12, customized with RedMagic OS 5.0, a custom skin that also includes RedMagic's Game Space app, a helpful tool for testing and recording game performance, thanks to a handful of included utilities, like on-screen stats and a screen recorder that supports inline sound.

The RedMagic 7 Pro is available today for early birds, though the official global release is still a few days away on April 27th. The RedMagic 7 Pro retails for $800 for the 256GB Obsidian model and jumps up to $900 for the 512GB Supernova model. So if you'd like to see more of what the RedMagic 7 Pro is all about, you can navigate to the RedMagic website for a closer look.

