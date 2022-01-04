Realme is constantly flirting with the flagship smartphone market, and while it got pretty close with the launch of the Realme GT series last year, the company has shared its plans to release a full-fat, premium flagship this year in the form of the Realme GT 2 Pro. From there, the device has popped up in the leak cycle a handful of times, with Realme also feeding us teasers as well. Now the phone is going official in China (and coming to Europe soon), with a promise of eco-friendliness and premium specs.

The "eco-friendly" angle is one that Realme is pushing a lot here. While the phone's design is not the Nexus 6P throwback that had previously leaked (that one might end up being a different model), it's still as sleek as it gets. The company has teamed up with Naoto Fukasawa to produce the industry's first bio-polymer phone back, which is "based on the sustainable concept of paper art." Marketing jargon aside, what that means is that the back has a paper-like feel and is made of a sustainable lab-grown bio-polymer material, reducing the phone's carbon footprint.

Diving into the hardware, the phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The AMOLED display has a 2K resolution and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. Camera needs are served by an IMX766 primary 50MP sensor, along with a 50MP ultra-wide Samsung JN1 lens with an outstanding 150-degree field of view — supposedly the widest in the smartphone market so far. The third sensor is a 40X macro lens that Realme says can take "extreme close-up" photos.

The GT 2 Pro gets a 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged at up to 65W — the company previously teased a phone would be coming with 125W this year, but sadly, it's not this one. (65W is still great, though!)

If this sounds like your kind of phone, you can pre-order yours now if you live in China — it'll set you back 3,899 RMB ($614) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model, while the higher-end version costs 4,999 RMB ($786) and bumps those up to 12GB and 512GB respectively. Orders begin shipping on January 6th. A Europe release is also coming soon, although Realme hasn't yet shared an ETA.

