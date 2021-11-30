Realme has flirted with flagship smartphones a couple of times in the past. Among those attempts, we have the Realme GT 5G, which launched this year with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and a 120Hz display. But the BBK-owned company is planning a full-scale effort to launch a premium flagship in global markets next year. That phone will be the Realme GT 2 Pro, and we now know it's going to have a somewhat familiar design. It's kind of sus, depending on how you look at it.

This leaked official render comes from OnLeaks, and it shows the rear of the phone in white and green colorways. The back has a horizontal strip camera bump, reminding us of the Nexus 6P's iconic design from 2015. The camera module seems to protrude a lot more, though, which leads us to draw another comparison. Remember Among Us?

As for the rest of the design, we can see that it has what looks like a metal frame with flat edges, similar in style to the iPhone 13 — don't be surprised if this becomes a trend next year.

Thanks to a report from 91mobiles, we also have a preliminary look at what specs it might carry. Unsurprisingly, it should be coming with the next-generation Snapdragon flagship chip, currently rumored to be named the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, as well as up to 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

Likely camera specs include a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultra-wide, and 8MP telephoto, along with a 32MP selfie cam. The phone might also be one of the first commercial devices from Realme to come with the company's new 125W charging tech. It looks set to launch running Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top when it arrives early next year.

