It's a study of contrasts with reviews going out for Motorola's Razr+ and Google's Pixel Tablet. This week, the Android Police podcast is graced by the presence of Digital Trends mobile editor Joe Maring to chat about garbage fires and unexpected triumphs as well as marketing of charming and questionable natures.
02:34 | Sucks
- Google Pixel Tablet review: That first-gen feeling
- This is what Google’s new weather app looks like on phones
29:17 | Surprises
45:13 | Pirates
- Google's latest Pixel campaign stars the iPhone as its clueless best friend
- Chromebook X is Google’s new high-quality laptop initiative
Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com