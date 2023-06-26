It's a study of contrasts with reviews going out for Motorola's Razr+ and Google's Pixel Tablet. This week, the Android Police podcast is graced by the presence of Digital Trends mobile editor Joe Maring to chat about garbage fires and unexpected triumphs as well as marketing of charming and questionable natures.

02:34 | Sucks

29:17 | Surprises

45:13 | Pirates

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0