Apple once again turns around from an anti-consumer stance and could stand to benefit in the public eye because of it. This week on the Android Police podcast, we're covering the company's newfound support for California's right to repair bill. We'll also hit the shoulder triggers for some new handhelds - including a revival of the PSP - debuting at Gamescom.
03:55 | Right to Repair
- Surprise: Apple now supports California's right to repair (The Verge)
- There's also a bill in NY where Apple previously helped modify language (The Markup)
22:11 | Gamescom
- Snapdragon’s new G Series SoC will power Ayaneo's next gaming handheld
- Qualcomm's new gaming chips want to bring Steam Deck power to Android
- Odin2: The New Generation Ultimate Gaming Handheld | Indiegogo
- Sony’s portable PlayStation Portal launches later this year for $199.99 (The Verge)
47:40 | Everything Else
- YouTube tests making the 'skip ads' button harder to notice
- YouTube is cutting corners with its controversial new player design
- Samsung wants you to pretend that two iPhones are a Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could ditch the curved display for a rounded frame
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com