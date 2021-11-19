What remains to be one of smart TV's most versatile dongle is on sale: Nvidia's Shield TV is worth getting if you want to fully enjoy watching the shows and movies you want and especially at this price.

Call it a test tube. Call it a hot dog. The shape of it doesn't change much about the fact that it supports streaming at 4K in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, gigabit Ethernet, and a microSD card for all that extra media you have lying around. The remote has backlit buttons and a beacon feature that makes it easier to find when lost. It's a worthy buy even to this day as our review indicates.

Nvidia seems to think so, too. The Shield TV tube has rarely strayed from its $150 MSRP and has only ever gone down to today's price of $130 only about eight times since its release. It's not exactly Black Friday leagues of excitement — we'll be keeping track of the best ones at Android Police over here — but it's something still good to get right now.

Buy at Amazon

Shield TV 4K

