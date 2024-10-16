Key Takeaways Play Store seems to be rolling out functionality to allow unlimited simultaneous app updates & downloads, up from 3 previously.

The functionality was spotted on a Pixel 9 Pro XL running Play Store version 43.1.19. It doesn't appear to have rolled out widely just yet.

Google Play Store's auto-app-open feature is currently rolling out too.

Back in April this year, Google finally allowed users to perform multiple concurrent Play Store downloads at once, serving as a major boon for those setting up a new device or bulk downloading new apps. Subsequently, in late August, concurrent app updates went live on the Play Store. As the functionality's name suggests, it gave users with auto-update turned off the ability to update multiple applications at once.

At the time, concurrent app updates were capped at three applications at once. While the three were being updated and installed, all other apps would show as pending, and follow in queue.

Shortly after the functionality started rolling out to users as a server-side update, Google seemingly started testing out further upgrading concurrent updates, with some users being able to download and update four apps at once. The functionality only made its way to a very limited number of users as part of a very limited server-side experiment.

Now, as spotted by Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii, it looks like Google is pushing the boundaries even further, with the Play Store seemingly allowing concurrent app downloads/installs without a cap!

Your mileage with the feature may vary, at least for now

As seen in the example shared by Artem, this isn't a slight increase from the previously seen limit of 3 (and 4 in some cases) — we're talking about being able to update all the apps on your mobile (that have a pending update) at once. The functionality was spotted on a Pixel 9 Pro XL running Play Store version 43.1.19. I am running the same version on a Pixel 8, but unable to replicate Russakovskii's findings. It is unclear if and when the functionality might make its way to the masses.

In other Play Store-related news, Google is currently rolling out its long-rumored auto-open feature that will automatically open new apps 5 seconds after they've been installed. Once rolled out to you, you'll see an "Automatically open after install" toggle under the first app that you download. Note, the feature is disabled by default.