Key Takeaways Google is working on a feature that will auto-launch apps right after you install them from the Play Store.

You'll be able to turn this feature on or off with a toggle below the "Open" button.

A five-second countdown will show in the notification drawer, letting you know when the app will open on its own.

The Google Play Store's current functionality, while convenient in many respects, has a notable omission: it doesn’t automatically launch apps after you install them, and you’ve got to find them yourself on your device’s home screen or app library. But it looks like that’s about to change. Recent evidence suggests that Google is working on a new feature that will auto-open apps right from the Play Store once they're installed. A new report now shows how it works, including a handy toggle for turning it on or off according to your preference.

According to Android Authority, in collaboration with tipster AssembleDebug, the much-anticipated "Auto-open" feature might be available for a wider set of users soon. It’s already up and running in Play Store version 42.5.15, and it adds a handy "Turn on Auto-open" toggle right below the "Open" button after you hit "Install."

As the name suggests, the feature will fire off an app right after it’s installed from Google's app marketplace. Once you turn on the toggle, the description updates to "Automatically open after install," and the Play Store will open the app automatically once the install is done. Plus, you'll get a notification showing how long until the app launches on its own.

A video shared by Android Authority shows off the Auto-open feature’s countdown timer. This five-second timer pops up in the notification drawer, giving you a clear visual of how long until your app automatically opens.

The Auto-open feature is on its way

With this recent discovery, it looks like the feature will be rolling out to everyone soon. When it hits your device, it’ll be turned on by default, but you can easily switch it off if you’d rather not use it.

The Auto-open feature would be a great boost to user convenience. It would let users automatically open newly installed apps or get reminders if they forget. With how useful it is, it’s surprising that Google hasn’t rolled this feature out to all Android 15 devices yet.