Summary Easily uninstall apps on other devices using Google Play Store with your Chromebook or phone with new feature.

Manage apps remotely by selecting device, choosing apps, and tapping the trash icon.

Feature is rolling out widely, so keep an eye out for it on all your devices soon. Happy cleaning!

One feature of the Google Play Store that I've always enjoyed is the ability to install apps to my phone from any of my PCs. Granted, the list of devices is getting a little long at this point, but it's a nice quality of life feature I use a lot. The reverse, remotely uninstalling an app on another device, hasn't been possible for over 10 years. We got some hints at the end of 2023 that this feature would be coming back, and now it appears to be rolling out to the masses.

Related Best Android midrange phones in 2024 This list will make you reconsider spending over $1,200 on flagship smartphones

The new remote uninstallation feature (spotted by Android Authority) is pretty easy to manage, you just need to be logged into the Play Store to get started.

Remote uninstalling apps from your smartphone

Tap on your profile icon in the top-right corner. Select Manage apps & device. Close Tap on the Manage tab. In the top-right corner, tap the little arrow in the box that says This device. Select the device you wish to uninstall apps from. Close

This method also works on your Chromebook, but there doesn't appear to be similar functionality in the browser version of the Play Store.

Related How to install the Google Play Store on any Android device It can be tricky, but these steps might just work for you

Once you have your device selected, you can choose which apps to remove by selecting the checkbox next to their name, then tapping on the trash icon in the top-right corner. If you don't have this new feature just yet, don't stress it. It appears that it's rolling out widely, so you should have it before too long. Now if you'll excuse me, I have some devicese I need to clean up.