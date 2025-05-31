Summary The Google Pixel Weather app now features a floating card for more map visibility.

The update provides a cleaner, almost full-screen experience for users.

The gesture bar floats now too for a polished look.

The Google Pixel Weather app packs real-time updates, forecasts, and extra weather details for your saved spots, all wrapped in a clean, easy-to-use design. It used to show your location’s weather on a map tucked into the bottom of the screen, but that bottom sheet kind of hogged the whole space, blocking the view around it. Now, Google is giving it a smart little makeover so you can actually see more of the map without the screen feeling stuffed.

The folks over at 9to5Google spotted a nifty little change to the Pixel Weather app’s map setup. Instead of that old bottom sheet with the timeline and play/pause controls stuck in place, there’s now a floating card. It’s a much cleaner look, and if you’ve used a Pixel Tablet or Fold, you’ve already seen this in action. Now, it’s rolling out to more devices, making the whole experience feel way smoother.