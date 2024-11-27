Key Takeaways Google's Performance Loop Band for Pixel Watch offers micro-adjustable fit for active lifestyles.

The band is made from recycled materials and has steel lugs for secure attachment.

The $60 price tag is steep, but the band's quality and fit make it a top choice for Pixel Watch users.

Google introduced the Pixel Watch 3 at its Made by Google event on August 13. Alongside the watch, it unveiled several new watch bands, including the Performance Loop Band, meant for individuals with an active lifestyle. Despite being teased in August, the band never went up for sale on the Google Store. Nearly 3.5 months later, Google is making amends and finally selling the Performance Loop Band.

Made from recycled polyester, nylon, and elastane yarns, the new Pixel Watch band uses a loop sizing system with a micro-adjustable hook and stainless steel lugs.

Google markets the Performance Loop Band as "your new run buddy," highlighting how it's "micro-adjustable for the perfect fit and just the right amount of stretch during workouts."

You can get the band in 41mm or 45mm sizes in the following variations:

41 mm Obsidian / Matte Black Stainless Steel lugs Porcelain / Polished Silver Stainless Steel lugs Wintergreen / Champagne Gold Stainless Steel lugs Peony / Polished Silver Stainless Steel lugs 45 mm Obsidian / Matte Black Stainless Steel lugs Porcelain / Polished Silver Stainless Steel lugs Wintergreen / Matte Hazel Stainless Steel lugs Peony / Polished Silver Stainless Steel lugs

Do note that some colors are only available in 45mm size on the Google Store right now.

The band first appeared on Amazon and Best Buy in Canada in September, but never actually went on sale.

The Performance Loop Band is compatible with all Pixel Watch models

Close

You don't necessarily need a Pixel Watch 3 to use the Performance Loop Band, as it is also compatible with the previous two generations of the wearable. Just make sure to get the right size (41mm).

At $60, the Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band is on the expensive side. Still, this is a better buy than the Pixel Watch Stretch Band, which also costs the same.

You can likely get a third-party band for less, but Google's solution is the best if you want top-notch fit and finish.