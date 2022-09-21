We'll know everything about Google's upcoming Pixel Watch in just a couple of weeks; the wearable will be fully detailed at Google's October 6 hardware event. All the same, the leaks aren't slowing down. Earlier this week, we reported on a rumor that the Pixel Watch will be available in three colors: black, silver, and gold. Now, we're hearing there'll be more colors on offer, and that the black variant will come with a stealthy matte finish.

Leaker Roland Quandt, responding to the prior rumor, has tweeted that the Pixel Watch will come in not three, but four colorways:

Unfortunately, Quandt didn't share images of the watch in all its colors, but the descriptions offer plenty to go on. The colors that'll be on offer match colorways Google uses elsewhere: there's Obsidian and Hazel, two colors the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be available in, plus Chalk and Charcoal, two of Google's standbys. Quandt says that Obsidian — black — will feature a matte finish, which should make for a very sleek look. He describes both Chalk and Charcoal as "kinda Silver;" Chalk will presumably be lighter, Charcoal darker. Hazel will match the brassy gold color of the metal trim on the Hazel Pixel 7 Pro and the Lemongrass Pixel 7.

If you're having trouble visualizing the colors we're talking about here, don't worry — we'll get a better look at the Pixel Watch when Google launches it alongside the Pixel 7 on October 6.