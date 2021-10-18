The Pixel 6 launch is imminent, and it looks like Google is ensuring all bits and pieces are in place ahead of the release. After already updating almost all of its relevant core apps with its new Material You design language, the company has now started rolling out an update for the Pixel Sounds app, with new visuals and tons of new ringtones.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the redesigned Sounds app gets rid of the blue typeface and black/white theme, making way for much cleaner white and gray colors in the dark theme or black and white for the light theme. Like the rest of the system settings, the update also moves the app bar further down below for reachability reasons, with it only moving up once you start scrolling. The two columns-based tiled homepage is making way for a clean list, sorted inside a rectangle with rounded corners.

Our ears are in for a new “Material Adventures” collection available across all three categories of sounds: alarms, notifications, and calls. It consists of a total of 42 new sounds, with 14 for each kind. They all have in common that they’re less shrill and more melodic than the older options, with softer, less defined sounds. They fit right in with the other Android 12 ringtones that were introduced a little earlier.

If you have a Pixel phone, be sure to check the Play Store for the update. Once the new Sounds app is available on APK Mirror, we’ll let you know. For those with other phones, we've got all the Pixel sounds available for download in this post over here, and we'll update it with the new sounds once we've got our hands on the update ourselves.

Download 268 ringtones, alarms, and notifications from Google's Sounds 2.8 Including Android 12's new alarm and notification sound

