Google Pixel Buds A-Series $59 $99 Save $40 Battery Life 5 hours (24 with case) Noise Cancellation No Mono Listening Yes Bluetooth 5.0 IP rating IPX4 The Pixel Buds A-Series are Google's midrange true wireless earbuds. They offer good audio quality and a comfortable, lightweight fit. They also have a unique vented design that mitigates in-ear pressure and lets in some environmental sound for better situational awareness.

If you're in the market for a set of affordable wireless earbuds, one of our favorites is seeing an all-time low price at Amazon right now. The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are marked down to just $59, which is a massive discount of $40 off their regular price. This pricing is limited to the sea-colored A-Series earbuds, which have a neutral look but still provide some color over the standard black and white options. You'll want to make a purchase as quickly as you can, as this is a limited-time deal.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Buds A-Series

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series have been around for a little while now, but we still think highly of them. They stand out among budget earbuds options, and they can even compete well against some of our selections for the best wireless earbuds overall. They produce rich, high-quality audio that sounds good across music, phone calls, and more intense content like movies.

But if you're shopping for earbuds you're probably looking for something that can go with you anywhere, which is one area where the Pixel Buds A-Series stand out. With the included charging case they can get up to 24 hours of battery life at a time, with the earbuds themselves maxing out at five hours between charges. They also have a sweat and water resistant design, so you can keep them rocking during workouts and throughout rainy days.

The Pixel Buds A-Series utilize a flush-to-ear design for comfort, and they come with three different eartip sizes to ensure they'll fit your ears just the way you like. They'll pair with any Bluetooth device, and they integrate seamlessly with other Google devices. You'll be able to access Google Assistant via voice commands with the Pixel Buds A-Series, and pairing with Pixel and other Android devices takes little more than a single tap.

The Pixel Buds A-Series regularly go for $99, but while this deal lasts you can pick up the sea-colored version for just $59. That's 40% off the popular wireless earbuds, and it's also the lowest price the Pixel Buds A-Series have seen. Amazon has this marked as a limited-time deal, so now's the time to purchase if these feel like they might be the right earbuds for you.