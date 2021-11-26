This year’s Black Friday sales may not be as exciting as usual, with global supply chain issues sadly limiting what’s on offer. Even so, there are some decent deals floating around on tech products and beyond. One of my favorites may not appear to be that compelling at first glance, since the discount isn't huge, but I’d argue it's one of the best products you can plump for this sales season.

The Pixel Buds A-Series received a rather mixed reception when they were launched this summer, especially since they represent a cut-down version of the 2nd generation Pixel Buds from the year before. Most reviewers agree that both models sound good, but there are differing opinions on the spatial vents that let in more outside noise than most rival earbuds. Contrary to what I initially thought, that’s become my favorite feature, and the very reason I so often pick up the Pixel Buds A-Series over any other earbuds I have lying around.

I usually prefer a really tight seal for the best passive isolation, so that even if a set of earbuds doesn’t have active noise cancellation, they’ll still block out most of the outside world so I can focus on whatever podcast or music I’m listening to. That’s still mostly the case, but I appreciate the Pixel Buds for two specific use cases — traveling and taking calls.

When roaming around London on buses and on the tube, it’s important to have your wits about you, so letting that little bit more external noise through is really handy. That way I can hear station announcements and am less likely to miss my stop (I still do occasionally, but that’s on me for not always paying full attention). When it comes to calls, I much prefer being able to hear the sound of my own voice so I’m not shouting, and equally so I can still get a sense of what’s going on around me. I’ve never gotten on with earbuds that have hard plastic tips, AirPods-style, so the Pixel Buds are the perfect compromise for those situations.

This is why the Pixel Buds A-Series are my go-to earbuds every time I leave the house or need to take a call. I have the 2nd gen Pixel Buds too, but something about the dark olive A-Series just really speaks to me. Aside from lacking wireless charging and swiping volume controls, they’re just as good as the much more expensive — and now discontinued — older model. They’ve got the best Assistant integration around, the case is cute and pocketable, and five hours of battery life is plenty for most casual needs. Crucially, they’re comfortable to wear for long periods, though that’s obviously very personal to one’s ears.

The Pixel Buds A-Series are currently $80 ($20 off) at the various US retailers below, and if you’re in the UK, they’re also £20 off at the Google Store. If you're looking for a pair of earbuds for taking calls or mooching around town, I can't recommend them highly enough.

