Tariffs, tariffs everywhere. On the Android Police podcast, 9to5Google's Ben Schoon joins Will to discuss who's paying how much for what: which Android manufacturers might be the most exposed in North America, how much more the OnePlus Watch 3 is costing new buyers today, and did Apple actually need to pack cargo planes full of Indian-made iPhones to beat the deadline that got delayed? Also on the show, we focus on the state of tech ecosystem lock-ins and pick our favorite flicks to play on the Vegas Sphere.
03:18 | Money, money, money
- The delayed OnePlus Watch 3 just launched in the US at the wrong price
- Motorola teases new Razr foldables coming later this month, of course with AI | 9to5Google
- US Tariffs on China Rise to at Least 145% | Bloomberg
- China unlikely to blink first as Trump’s trade war enters uncharted new territory | China | The Guardian
- Apple airlifts 600 tons of iPhones from India 'to beat' Trump tariffs, sources say | Reuters
- Beijing bites back at US tariffs by curbing Hollywood imports | Reuters
- With the TikTok ban looming, here are all the companies interested in acquiring it
20:04 | Ecosystems
- Google is making it harder to leave its ecosystem: Here's how you can regain control
- Apple lock-in is feeling stronger than ever
- 5 things I learned from using this 'deGoogled' Pixel Tablet
- Lenovo Legion Tab Review: This is Android's iPad Mini
37:26 | The Movies
