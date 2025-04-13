Tariffs, tariffs everywhere. On the Android Police podcast, 9to5Google's Ben Schoon joins Will to discuss who's paying how much for what: which Android manufacturers might be the most exposed in North America, how much more the OnePlus Watch 3 is costing new buyers today, and did Apple actually need to pack cargo planes full of Indian-made iPhones to beat the deadline that got delayed? Also on the show, we focus on the state of tech ecosystem lock-ins and pick our favorite flicks to play on the Vegas Sphere.

03:18 | Money, money, money

20:04 | Ecosystems

37:26 | The Movies

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0