The future ahead of the Android buyer (and the Android Police podcast) is bleak. Lacking any certainty about how much a new phone will cost when it comes time to upgrade, we're asking you what you're doing in the face of tariffs on Chinese goods and whether your eyes have fallen away from the Galaxy S25 Edge, the upcoming Moto Razr refresh, or any of the releases plotted for the back half of the year. Also on the show, a full and fast review of the Pixel 9a and a new legal stumbling block for Google.
03:23 | Wrapping up
- Google Pixel 9a review: A smartphone for the rest of us
- The Pixel 9a is missing Google's latest Android 15 Feature Drop
- Google will gradually reduce Pixel 9a battery capacity on purpose as it ages
- I love the Google Pixel 9a much more than I expected
21:33 | Money
- US announces tariff exemptions for phones, computers, and more goods from China
- The Galaxy S25 couldn't stop Apple from taking the top sales spot
- OnePlus believes foldables need more time to shine
- The upcoming OnePlus 'mini' might look more Pixel Fold than OnePlus 13
- Possible Pixel 10 pricing has leaked, but take it with a grain of salt
47:26 | Ad Battles
- Google has an illegal grip on online advertising tech, court finds
- Japan slaps Google with a cease-and-desist order for violating anti-monopoly law
- There's now one URL to access Google no matter where you are in the world
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com