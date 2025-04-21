The future ahead of the Android buyer (and the Android Police podcast) is bleak. Lacking any certainty about how much a new phone will cost when it comes time to upgrade, we're asking you what you're doing in the face of tariffs on Chinese goods and whether your eyes have fallen away from the Galaxy S25 Edge, the upcoming Moto Razr refresh, or any of the releases plotted for the back half of the year. Also on the show, a full and fast review of the Pixel 9a and a new legal stumbling block for Google.

03:23 | Wrapping up

21:33 | Money

47:26 | Ad Battles

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

