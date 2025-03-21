It's an exciting week to listen into the Android Police podcast as Android Faithful host and longtime tech media personality Jason Howell joins us to discuss the Pixel 9a's theoretical positioning and the absolute stumble it took out of the starting gate this week. But will a diminished design be the factor to turn Google's hardware tailwind into a headwind? Also on the show, after working on his triceps with Beeper, Eric Migicovsky returns to his Core with new (old) PebbleOS watches and we track the rising price of Plex, though we oddly have some nicer feelings about it than with other streaming services right now.

0:56 | A little AI Inside

9:13 | Pixel 9a

30:48 | Pebble/Core

49:38 | Plex

57:49 | Happiness

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0