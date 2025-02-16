What's out there that's good to watch these days? More often than not, people are turning to YouTube than anywhere else. As if Apple TV+ wasn't already on a steep climb with Android users. We detail the streamer's big push into enemy territory and chat about Pixel 9a expectations as well as a final look at the Galaxy S25 series (for now) in this week's Android Police podcast.
01:09 | Old business
- Nothing is ready to join the big leagues with its first flagship phone
- Nothing wants $100 million in funding to fuel its growth
- Sonos continues to struggle, now cutting an additional 200 positions
- Apple TV+ app officially lands on Android phones, tablets, and foldables
17:24 | Obligatory I/O
- Google sets a date for I/O 2025 after puzzle game teaser
- 5 Pixel 9a rumors that'll get you excited about Google’s next midranger
- Leaked renders show the Pixel 9a in four colors from all angles
- Gemini Live is about to become even more fun to use
- Google makes Gemini's 2.0 Flash model the new default
- Google Gemini's free tier gets a feature ChatGPT has had for months
34:51 | Back End
- Motorola Razr+ (2025) smiles for the cameras in an extensive leak
- The OnePlus Watch 3 is coming sooner than you might think
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review: A straight-B student
- Gadgets & Gravel - YouTube
Excerpts from @Equality_7_2521 on X/Twitter and Gadgets & Gravel on YouTube.
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com