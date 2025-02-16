What's out there that's good to watch these days? More often than not, people are turning to YouTube than anywhere else. As if Apple TV+ wasn't already on a steep climb with Android users. We detail the streamer's big push into enemy territory and chat about Pixel 9a expectations as well as a final look at the Galaxy S25 series (for now) in this week's Android Police podcast.

01:09 | Old business

17:24 | Obligatory I/O

34:51 | Back End

Excerpts from @Equality_7_2521 on X/Twitter and Gadgets & Gravel on YouTube.

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0