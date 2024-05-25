A lot of smartphone users are concerned about what’s inside their devices. Whether it's camera quality, battery life, storage, or RAM, dozens of deciding factors reside within the best phones that can drive a purchasing decision. After all, they always say that the outside doesn’t matter, and what counts is on the inside.

However, after using the Pixel 8a for a few days, I'm struck by one thing, and it's not how fast it works, how long it lasts, or how crisp the pictures it takes look — it’s how it feels in hand. The Pixel 8a knocks it out of the park with its matte finish.

A matte-r of taste

The Pixel 8a matte finish is the best yet

Close

Unlike many of its predecessors, the Pixel 8a sports a matte composite exterior and a matte aluminum frame with at least 24% recycled materials based on product weight and 76% recycled plastic in the cover. Despite all that recycling, the Pixel 8a feels anything but secondhand, with a smooth back that is extremely enjoyable to touch.

It’s hard to explain exactly how it feels with words, but if you’ve had the pleasure of holding a Pixel 8a in the days since its launch, you must know what I’m talking about. I’ve even found myself picking up the device just to hold it, not even unlocking it to open apps.

I’m not the only one either. Reviewers, users, and even Redditors have commented on the quality of the budget Pixel 8a's premium-style matte finish. Although, we can all admit that $500 is at the higher end of the budget market.

What’s a matte-r with you?

Will future devices copy the Pixel 8a?

Given the universally positive response to the Pixel 8a's matte finish, you’d hope that Google would take the hint and start making all Pixel devices this great. After all, it feels good, looks good, and doesn’t retain any smudges or fingerprint residue that needs to be wiped off with the underside of your t-shirt.

We’re not going to hold our breath, though. Google has been all about change when it comes to the body design of their devices. The Pixel 8 sports a glossy back with matte rails, while the Pixel 8 Pro sports a matte back with aluminum rails. With this strange mix of matte and glossy materials, it's hard to tell what Google might do with the Pixel 9 — but my fingers are crossed the 8a is a sign of the shape of things to come.

All that to say, Google hasn’t indicated that it has found its go-to solution for Pixel housing, given its penchant for mixing it up from device to device. But if enough of us talk about how much we love it, maybe we can get them to commit long-term to this matte finish.