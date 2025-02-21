The Pixel 8a was one of our favorite midrange phones from last year. Google did a fantastic job addressing user complaints from previous versions, giving us a well-polished (albeit quirky) smartphone. However, despite the company not raising the price, $500 was steep for some customers. Even now, we can pay just $100 more for midrange monsters like the OnePlus 13R.

Thankfully, the Pixel 8a is back on sale. At $400, it becomes an excellent choice for people who want a phenomenal camera and software experience on a phone without breaking the bank. If you’ve ever considered picking up a Pixel 8a, now is the time to grab one for less.

Read our review Google Pixel 8a: A great phone that I'm not sure you should buy Google's hardware lineup is in a tricky spot, and the Pixel 8a only makes things more confusing

Why should you buy a Pixel 8a?

Google fixed most of my complaints about the Pixel 7a with the Pixel 8a. The company’s Actua display technology is significantly better than the dull, dim panels we suffered through in previous generations. The Pixel 8a’s 6.1-inch OLED display is gorgeous, and it features a 120Hz refresh rate, an upgrade from the Pixel 7a. Games and video content look amazing, and you’ll instantly notice the difference from an older Pixel. Google managed to turn a negative into a positive with its Actua panels.

The Pixel 8a is also a solid performer. Google’s Tensor G3 chipset runs well, and I don’t have the overheating issues that plagued previous versions. It’s not a benchmark beast, but for $400, it provides an excellent and smooth experience with enough raw horsepower to handle daily tasks.

It’s difficult to beat Google’s software support for under $500. The company promises 7 OS upgrades and 7 years of security updates, ensuring your Pixel 8a will hold its value. Google has done a better job than most of integrating AI features and functions into its software experience, and fan favorites like Now Playing add to the Pixel 8a’s charm.

Of course, you can’t discuss a Pixel device without mentioning the cameras. If you’re a shutterbug on a budget, the Pixel 8a is a wise choice. It’s not the most versatile camera system you can buy, but Google’s computational photography prowess enhances the camera sensors, producing some gorgeous images. All told, there are plenty of reasons the Pixel 8a was one of our favorite midrange phones last year, and it’s still performing well. With its new low price, it became an even better deal.