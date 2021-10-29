Android 12 puts a special emphasis on privacy and security, and a good example of that is the new Security Hub. This feature is meant to make sure you're aware of how secure your phone and everything in your Google ecosystem is. If all is good, you'll get a friendly green checkmark, and if it's not, it'll give you steps to follow in order to improve the situation. This centralized settings page is a welcome addition to the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but up until this point, we hadn't seen it on their predecessors, despite them having Android 12. Now, the feature is rolling out to older Pixel smartphones, as well.

9to5Google has reported that the feature is now showing up on older Pixel smartphones running Android 12, including the Pixel 5a, the Pixel 5, and the Pixel 4a. Just like with the Pixel 6, you'll be able to find it by going into Settings -> Security. It replaces the previous Security section, but it still allows you to edit your screen lock pattern/PIN and manage your fingerprints, except now it gives you an insight on how secure your phone is, or isn't, and shares guidance on how to make it more secure.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

The Security Hub app rolled out earlier this week to older Pixel users after getting the Android 12 update, but installing it didn't change the security settings. A server-side update has apparently brought remedy, given how 9to5Google reports that the hub has rolled out to its own Pixel 5 and Pixel 5a units.

Given how it's server-side, there's not much you can do to make you luckier in the roll-out draw. You can only make sure your phone is on the latest firmware (just check under Settings -> System -> System update), and see to it that the handset has the Security Hub app installed. You can find it on the Play Store or over at APK Mirror.

The Android 12L developer preview is official, and it's all about tablets and foldables Pixel Fold when?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email