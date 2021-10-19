Google’s latest smartphones seem like a major reinvention for the series, but at their core, they’re still phones first and foremost. Whether you’re calling a local restaurant to make reservations or getting those incessant spam calls to leave you alone, dealing with phone calls can be a real headache. With the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Google wants to change that.

It’s been a few years since Call Screen made answering your phone a whole lot easier, and two new features look to follow in its footsteps. “Wait Times” syncs with toll-free business numbers to display current hold times and projected times for the rest of the week — all before you even place the call. All of this info is pulled anonymously from call length times, keeping all personal data safe and secure.

The second feature, “Direct My Call,” is designed for whenever you do decide to call a company. Instead of dealing with slow-moving audio menus, Google uses Assistant to deliver those options transcribed right on your screen. You’ll never need to cycle through those options again — they’re placed in front of you for whenever you need them. It’s based on the same technology behind Duplex, utilizing speech recognition to determine what information a business is requesting from you automatically.

In addition to these tools, caller ID is about to gain a big boost from users. Google is opening up its business listings to crowd-sourcing so that you can share your knowledge with the world. Anything to feel a little more sure of who you’re talking to on the other end of the line.

It’s not too often you see smartphone manufacturers pay attention to, you know, the “phone” part of the word. It’s cool to see Google make some progress here — even if these tools are limited to its newest products. With any luck, older Pixels and other Android devices will gain access to some or all of this software soon.

