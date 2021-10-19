Have you heard? Google launched new phones today. In today's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro announcement, the company made some characteristically bold claims about the phones' photography prowess — among them, that they can automatically sharpen blurry faces on human subjects. If it works the way Google says it does, Face Unblur could be a boon for parents with wiggly little kids.

Capturing motion in low light is tricky. To collect enough information to get a legible photo out of less-than-ideal lighting, photos require longer exposure — that is, the camera has to capture light for a longer period of time. If you or the subject move around during that time, the photo will come out blurry. Face Unblur uses Google's computational magic to detect blurry faces in your viewfinder, then capture two photos at the same time: a longer exposure from the primary camera, and a shorter one from the ultrawide. The face from the shorter exposure taken by the ultrawide sensor is then slotted into the rest of the photo that was taken by the primary sensor.

Separate images from the primary and ultrawide cameras are combined into a single frame.

Google didn't say this is a separate mode in the Pixel 6's camera app; it seems like it happens automatically any time the circumstances call for it. Unfortunately, the feature only works on human subjects, so don't expect to help it get you better photos of your pets. You can watch Google's Brian Rakowski talk about the nitty-gritty here.

Want to know more about Google's newest phones? We've played around with them, and you can read all about it in our Pixel 6 hands-on and Pixel 6 Pro hands-on.

