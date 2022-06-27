The Pixel 6 Pro had a troubled release window with notable bugs and delayed updates, but the past few months have been smooth sailing, and the phone is still one of our favorites. Even at its $900 MSRP, the phone is already a strong bargain versus its competition. Today, though, it's $120 off for a final price of $780 — which is a steal for a phone this good.

Google's Tensor CPU debuted in the Pixel 6 series, and it's broadly competitive with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 you'll find in phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Pro model pairs that custom CPU with 12 gigs of RAM, and the phone is extremely snappy — it has no trouble keeping up with other current flagships. It also takes some of the best photos of any smartphone you can buy right now, and its 120Hz OLED display looks fantastic.

The Pixel 7 series is already confirmed, and, in keeping with Pixel tradition, we expect we'll see those phones out this fall. They'll ship with Google's next-generation Tensor chips, but we're not anticipating any year-over-year camera hardware upgrades. If you want a big, premium Pixel and don't care about having the best possible performance once the new model is out, the Pixel 6 Pro for $780 is a fantastic deal.

This price is being offered by Woot, but only today or while supplies last — so if you're into it, don't wait. Follow the link below to pick yours up.

