We all know the new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are made like no other Pixels before them, and we're looking at a lot of changes, both inside and outside. We recently checked out a teardown for both phones, suggesting Google still has a long way to go in the repairability department. But what about durability? Will your brand new Pixel survive your back pocket? Luckily you won't have to test that yourself, as the Pixel 6 Pro has been put through a tough beating, and —spoiler alert— it turned out just alright.

We're sure you're all familiar with Zack from JerryRigEverything's videos by now — the ones where he scratches a phone's screen with different Mohs picks, holds a lighter to the screen, and tries to bend the phone. Now it's the Pixel 6 Pro's turn:

Pixel devices have, as of late, been pretty flimsy, but the Pixel 6 Pro seems to hold its own pretty well. The channel often gave criticism to Pixel phones for their cheaper builds, and more specifically recent phones — the Pixel 5's test last year ended up disastrously without even getting into bending, while the Pixel 4 XL snapped during the bend test right around the camera module. The Pixel 6 Pro has a premium feel that also makes the phone more solid, and compared to its predecessors, this is definitely a tougher nut to crack.

During the bend test, the smartphone barely bows, meaning that you shouldn't worry about the phone snapping in your back pocket when you sit down. Otherwise, though, it fared just about as well as its predecessors did, including the scratch test (scratches at a level 6, deeper grooves at a level 7) and the burn test (which Zack does point out is mostly pointless, but fun to do).

If you're worried about your new phone's durability, do go ahead and watch this video now.

Google Play starts making alternate billing methods available in response to government demands There's a new option available in South Korea

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email