The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro aren’t just Google’s biggest phones of the year; they may very well be the company’s most important devices ever, ushering in the Google-designed Tensor chip, an impressive new camera array, and physical attributes that case makers like Spigen wittingly had to overcome. Starting today, you can get your hands on the brand new Spigen Ultra Hybrid, Liquid Air, and (for the first time on Pixel) Slim Armor CS cases for the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are striking devices to behold, with their bold lines, fun colors, and uniquely positioned cameras. However, along with these traits lie one glaring obstacle for Spigen — that huge camera bump. Luckily, this savvy case OEM is no stranger to exploring new designs and technologies, like we’ve seen with their range of innovative foldable cases for the Samsung Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. That brings us to Spigen’s latest products designed specifically for the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Spigen cases for the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Spigen has three cases for the Pixel 6 series this year. Before you ask, yes, all of them are available for both Pixel 6 models, so you can be sure your favorite Spigen case is compatible, regardless of which Pixel you choose. Some of them even come in new colors.

First up is the Spigen Ultra Hybrid. This case features a clear design, allowing the striking hues of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to show through. To ensure your phone always looks bright and vibrant through the case, Spigen’s upgraded this year’s model with a new anti-yellowing material called Blue Resin. As usual, the Ultra Hybrid is great at taking scratches and scuffs so your Pixel 6 doesn’t have to.

Next, the Pixel fan-favorite Liquid Air case returns with the same matte black finish you know and love. This case does everything you’d expect it to do, offering solid protection, good grip, and a slim form factor that looks fantastic on the Pixel 6 series. Plus, it includes the Liquid Air’s signature triangle pattern that’s sure to attract gazes from across a room.

Finally, for the first time on a Pixel phone, Spigen’s bringing its Slim Armor CS collection to the lineup. Featuring a full-body design and an integrated wallet compartment that can hold cash, credit cards, and more, this is the perfect case for users who want to carry as little as possible.

Don’t forget to grab a charger

As has become standard practice in the tech industry (thanks, Apple), the Pixel 6 series won’t come with a charger in the box. Luckily, Spigen has you covered here, too. The company’s been hard at work on expanding their ArcStation Pro series of products, all of which use Galium-Nitride (GAN) technology for fast and efficient charging.

The ArcStation Pro 30W is a charging brick with a single USB-C port for juicing up your phone when you need it most. Then there’s the ArcStation Pro 40W, which comes equipped with two USB-C ports that can be split between 20W each when used in tandem or 30W when in single port mode.

Spigen’s lineup of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro cases and chargers are on sale now

The end of October might seem like a ways off, but your new Pixel 6 will be here before you know it, and you’ll want to have a case ready to go when it does. All of Spigen’s Pixel 6 products are available to purchase on Amazon starting today. To grab one for yourself, click on any of the links below, toss the ones you want into your cart, check out, and enjoy!

