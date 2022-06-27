Those of you hanging onto a Pixel 3 or 3 XL have some reason to celebrate today. Google, in its magnanimity, has bequeathed the pair of 2018-era phones with an extra update, as previously promised to address VoLTE roaming in the wake of the 2G and 3G network shutdowns. The pair of phones got their last expected update back in February, just after the three-year guarantee expired. The build number for this new version is also substantially similar to prior releases, with two different images available once again — one for Telestra, Optus, and Vodafone AU, and one for everyone else.

After downloading the image (which was pulled down at a legitimately frustrating trickle), I can confirm that it's still running an October 2021 security patch level, as the last official update did. This is typical for these "bonus" updates when they happen. So far as I can tell at a quick glance, nothing that's user-facing has changed.

We reached out to Google to see what the update was meant to address, and the company reminded us that it promised to provide VoLTE roaming for many of its phones in June — the update, when it landed, delivered that functionality to the Pixel 3a series and later. Although the Pixel 3 and 3 XL weren't explicitly included on that list at the time, it looks like they're getting it as well.

The update is available for manual download/sideloading at Google's site, and since there are only four of them, I've included direct download links for owners' convenience:

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

With all the doom and gloom that the 2G and 3G network shutdown is creating, it's good to see Google stepping up and bringing some of its older phones expanded VoLTE roaming capabilities even if it's not technically obligated to — they reached end-of-life status months ago. Kudos to Google, and Pixel 3 and 3 XL owners can enjoy one extra update on the house.