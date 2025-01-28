Google Pixel Buds Pro $114 $200 Save $86 The Pixel Buds Pro may not be Google's newest earbuds, but they still have a lot to offer, especially at this all-time low price. $114 at Amazon

While Google’s first-gen Pixel Buds Pro have been on the market for a few years now, they still hold up well, and Amazon has them marked down to just $114. This is the lowest price the Pixel Buds Pro have seen, and it makes for a savings of $86 from their regular $200 price. This all-time low price is limited to the Coral colored Pixel Buds Pro, but every color is available at a pretty impressive discount.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro

The Pixel Buds Pro were Google’s flagship earbuds for several years, and while there are newer wireless earbuds on the market, we think the Pixel Buds Pro still stack up against them pretty well. They have ANC with a fit that adapts to your ear shape, ensuring external sounds are blocked out to help you focus on your work or to drop more deeply into your music.

Sound quality is also impressive with the Pixel Buds Pro. They’ll outperform much of what you find among the many cheap wireless earbuds on the market, with custom 11mm speaker drivers. They also have Volume EQ, which maximizes audio performance even at high volume levels. This makes the Pixel Buds Pro a great option for kicking back with music, but also for pairing with your laptop or home theater while you watch a movie.

These are also a set of earbuds you can get active with. They’re IPX4 water-resistant, so they can withstand sweat during workouts as well as light rain during a run. The Pixel Buds Pro can reach up to 11 hours of continuous listening time on a single battery charge, and with the included charging case you’ll get an additional 31 hours of playback. These are great all-purpose earbuds, offering the kind of versatility typically reserved for more expensive options.

If you want the latest and greatest, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are out there as well. But if you’re looking for some great value in a set of wireless earbuds, the original Pixel Buds Pro are down to $114 at Amazon. This is the lowest price they’ve ever seen, and it’s good for $86 in savings.