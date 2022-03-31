The original Angry Birds dates back to 2009 as an iOS release, and the game was a huge hit thanks to cute graphics and accessible slingshot-based controls. After this breakout success, the game was ported to a multitude of platforms, including Android, and it ran for years receiving new content. Well, thanks to the #BringBack2012 Twitter hashtag campaign, Rovio took note that the preferred rendition of the classic game was the 2012 version, which offered eight Angry Birds episodes (over 390 levels), and so the company has recreated this version for modern devices, known as Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, which is officially available on the Play Store starting today.

Angry Birds has made a triumphant return on the Play Store, now available for $0.99. There are zero in-app purchases within, and while Rovio states in the Play Store description that there are no ads, there is, in fact, a small icon on the homescreen that leads to a few of Rovio's other titles (which is why the Play Store displays a disclaimer that the game contains ads). Beyond that, ads are nowhere to be seen.

Having personally tested Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, I can confirm it plays just as great as ever, with smooth slingshot controls. Seeing that this is a remake, Rovio has nailed the feel of the original controls, which is always a concern when rebuilding a game from the ground up. Of course, the game has been rebuilt for modern HD screens (using Unity), so the graphics may look a little small, but only slightly.

While Rovio offers many different Angry Birds games on the Play Store, the developer heavily leaned into free-to-play monetization after its initial success with the OG title, and so nothing has really compared to the original. That is until today, thanks to the launch of Rovio Classics: Angry Birds. So if you're looking to take a trip down memory lane to experience Angry Birds unencumbered by F2P shenanigans, Rovio has got your back with its latest release.

