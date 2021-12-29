Oppo is no stranger to trying new things, especially in its flagship lineup, the Oppo Find X series. The first entry saw a unique bezel-less display design with motorized front and rear cameras before switching over to something a little bit more conservative with the Find X2. Then, the X3 received praise for its sleek design and surprising camera performance. The company is now hard at work on its next flagship, and if these newly-surfaced renders end up holding water, the Oppo Find X5's camera bump might be the subject of very divided opinions.

These renders come from OnLeaks in collaboration with Prepp.in and show the upcoming Oppo Find X5. The name is not final, but we can safely assume the company will skip the number 4 since it's considered unlucky in China. It's also not clear whether we're looking at the pro model or not, but there likely won't be any physical differences anyway. As we mentioned previously, the most immediately noticeable aspect is the camera housing — it looks similar to the one in the Find X3, but instead of being square, it has an angled bottom edge that makes for a unique shape. Two big camera sensors are immediately visible, with a smaller third one to the side above the flash. By comparison, the Find X3 had three larger cameras and one small, so it looks like the Find X5 will be losing one of them. If we had to guess, we'd say the microscope lens would be the one to go.

Other than the camera module, it looks identical to its predecessor — same display, same overall design. The screen (almost certainly 120Hz) will be 6.78 inches. We don't have details on any other specifications, but the source provides "predicted" specs that include a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. We'll have to wait and see if those are accurate or not, but the processor would be a surprise. All of the models in the Find X3 series shipped with Snapdragon chips, so we'd have expected the Find X5 Pro to launch with a Snapdragon chipset (presumably the 8 Gen 1), but this info would suggest otherwise.

We don't know when the Find X5 will be released, but if it goes down like previous launches, we should see an announcement around March.

