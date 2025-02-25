Summary OnePlus is pushing back the release of the OnePlus Watch 3 to April.

This is due to an unintended "Meda in China" typo.

The watch was initially supposed to launch on February 25th.

OnePlus took the wraps off the OnePlus Watch 3 in mid-February, with retail availability scheduled to begin starting February 25th. If you were eagerly looking forward to getting your hands on OnePlus' new smartwatch, your wait just got longer. The company has pushed back the OnePlus Watch 3's release to April — all thanks to the "Meda in China" typo.

As discovered last week, the OnePlus Watch 3 has an unfortunate typo engraved on its steel back, which says "Meda in China" instead of "Made in China." Reports of the typo first emerged from customers who received their units early. Eventually, it turned out that even OnePlus' official renders feature the same typo.

OnePlus quickly acknowledged the typo and provided two solutions to users. They could either keep the unit as a collector's edition of sorts or return it to the company. It noted that new stock with the fixed engraving would soon be available for purchase.

Sadly, that will not be the case, with the unintentional typo forcing OnePlus to delay the Watch 3's release until April 2025. That's a delay of over a month to fix an unintended typo, which the company could have possibly avoided.

In a press release, OnePlus said, "The delay comes as a result of a minor typographical error identified below the watch face, which the company is addressing with a new batch."

Customers can place preorders for the updated batch through the OnePlus online store, where the wearable is currently listed for delivery starting mid-April. They will get $30 off on their purchase, bringing the smartwatch's price down to $299 from $329. This perk was initially only available to customers who placed their preorders early.

OnePlus is accepting returns for units with typo on the back