Summary The companion OHealth app of OnePlus and Oppo points to a OnePlus Watch 3 Pro being in development.

Oppo will sell the watch under the Oppo Watch X2 Pro moniker.

OnePlus Watch 3 Pro may offer superior health tracking features.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is among our favorite Wear OS smartwatches. Thanks to a dual-chipset approach, it has an impressively long battery life. As the watch's first anniversary approaches, rumors surrounding its successor have started popping up online. OnePlus also expanded its Wear OS lineup by introducing the OnePlus Watch 2R, a more budget-friendly option for greater accessibility. In 2025, OnePlus might take the Pro route and launch a more expensive version of the OnePlus Watch 3.

Android Authority's code-sleuth AssembleDebug found evidence of the OnePlus Watch 3 Pro and Oppo Watch X2 Pro in the latest OHealth app. The OnePlus Watch 2 is a rebranded Oppo Watch X, and it appears Oppo and OnePlus will continue with the same strategy for 2025. Oppo will rebrand and sell the OnePlus Watch 3 Pro as the Oppo Watch X2 Pro in China and select Asian markets.

Sadly, the code in OHealth's app does not provide any other information about the OnePlus Watch 3 Pro and its possible features.

Leaks suggest the OnePlus Watch 3 could feature the same powerful Snapdragon W5 chip as the current model, alongside 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Qualcomm has yet to unveil a successor to its current flagship wearable chipset, meaning the OnePlus Watch 3 Pro will likely feature the same SoC.

Early FCC filings point to the OnePlus Watch 3 shipping a bigger 648mAh cell for longer runtime. OnePlus' current flagship watch houses a 500mAh battery and already stands out with its long battery life, but it seems the company wants to improve things even further.

Another OnePlus 3 leak indicates the watch could ship with a rotating bezel to help you navigate the UI. This would be a huge improvement over the OnePlus Watch 2, which features a rotating crown, but it does not do anything.

How Pro could the OnePlus Watch 3 Pro be?

The OnePlus Watch 3 Pro could build on its non-Pro sibling by packing superior health tracking and connectivity features, like ECG, temperature sensor, and LTE connectivity. It might also sport a more premium design to justify its steeper price tag.

OnePlus is scheduled to unveil the OnePlus 13 series globally on January 7, 2025. But the OnePlus Watch 3 and its Pro variant are unlikely to debut so soon. A more plausible launch timeline might be in late February, around MWC 2025.