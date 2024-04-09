Summary Say goodbye to losing your health data when switching phones with the new OnePlus Watch 2 update.

The update includes a data migration feature for seamless transfer of workout stats and health information.

This update also lets you tweak phone settings like whether your watch wakes up when you raise your wrist and if it starts media controls when music plays.

The OnePlus Watch 2 has been known for giving a pretty good smartwatch experience, but there's been one big issue that's been bugging users for a while: you couldn't transfer your health data easily. If you switch to a new phone, all your workout stats and health information stored in the OHealth app will be gone. OnePlus is now fixing that with a new update to the app, finally listening to what users have been asking for.

As per Android Authority, OnePlus Watch 2 owners are set to receive a software update that's meant to make a significant improvement. With the OHealth v4.21.5 update, a new feature for data migration is being introduced, so you can switch phones without worrying about losing your health data, a problem that existed before.

After installing the update, keep an eye out for a fresh feature called "Migrate data" in your profile settings. To make use of this handy tool, ensure both your old and new phones are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Before you migrate the data, ensure that you're signed in to the same account on both devices within the OHealth app. You'll then need to scan a QR code to begin the migration process.

Resetting your watch completely and starting over can really eat up your time. It used to be a major headache for WearOS watches until version 4.0 came along with the transfer watch option. With Wear OS 4, Google made switching between smartphones with your smartwatch a breeze with a new data transfer feature. Before this, connecting your watch to a new phone meant wiping it clean, which was a real pain, especially if you had customized apps, watch faces, and settings on your Wear OS watch.

Even though the OnePlus Watch 2 came with the latest Wear OS version, the smartwatch totally missed out on having data transfer support. That meant a full reset every time you switched phones, which was a bummer. But now, that's all about to change with the latest update.

Extra tweaks to make your OnePlus Watch 2 even smoother

This update also lets you control some settings on your phone now, like whether the watch wakes up when you lift your wrist and if it automatically starts playing media controls when music starts.

According to Android Authority, you only need the OHealth app update, not a separate one for the watch itself. If you haven't gotten it yet on the Play Store, you can wait a bit or check online for safe ways to update the app.