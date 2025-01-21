Summary The OnePlus Open 2 will feature wireless charging, addressing a major drawback of OnePlus' first foldable.

The Oppo Find N5 and OnePlus Open 2 will support 50W wireless charging, making it the world's fastest wireless charging foldable.

The OnePlus Open 2 may not support native Qi2, but cases with magnetic wireless charging support could be a solution.

The OnePlus Open 2 is one of the most anticipated foldables set to launch this year. Thanks to teasers from Oppo executives, we already know that the Find N5 (and the OnePlus Open 2) will be the world's slimmest foldable and sport an unmatched water-resistance rating. Now, another teaser video confirms that the OnePlus Open 2 will fix one of the biggest drawbacks of OnePlus' first foldable and support wireless charging.

The OnePlus Open launched in late 2023 and instantly won our hearts. It packs (almost) everything you'd want in a foldable phone: solid build quality, great displays, good cameras, top-notch performance, and all-day battery life. The only sore point is the lack of wireless charging — a puzzling omission in a $1,700+ device.

While the 67W fast wired charging ensures the phone does not take too long to fill up its battery, the absence of wireless charging means you cannot conveniently charge the device.

Fortunately, OnePlus and Oppo will make amends with their next foldables. Oppo Find series product manager Zhou Yibao posted a video on Weibo showcasing the Find N5's 50W wireless charging support in action. The company has achieved this despite the foldable being the world's thinnest (as claimed), being only as thick as its USB-C port.

The foldable will likely miss out on native Qi2 support

Close

There's no mention of Qi2 support, and since the OnePlus 13 also lacks this feature, the OnePlus Open 2 will likely only support regular wireless charging. However, OnePlus could address this limitation by launching cases with magnetic wireless charging support, as it has done with the OnePlus 13.

Even so, with 50W wireless charging, the OnePlus Open 2 would become the fastest wireless charging foldable in the US. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 can only pull 15W of power wirelessly, while the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold tops out at a paltry 7.5W.

Wireless charging will make it easy to top up the OnePlus Open 2 in your car or bike, eliminating the hassle of plugging in a wire.

With Oppo heavily teasing the Find N5, the device should launch around the Chinese New Year in late January or early February. OnePlus should start its own round of teasing and hype surrounding the Open 2 before possibly launching it at MWC 2025 in early March.