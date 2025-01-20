Summary The OnePlus Open 2 will be as thin as four credit cards stacked together.

The USB-C port's thickness limits the foldable's thinness.

OnePlus Open 2 will feature a superior IPX9 rating for protection against high-temperature pressure water jets.

Despite being over a year old and more powerful offerings from Samsung and Google hitting the market, the OnePlus Open remains our foldable of choice. No wonder there's a lot of hype surrounding its successor: the OnePlus Open 2. Pete Lau, OnePlus CEO, has already teased the Find N5's slim design — Oppo's version of the Open 2 — highlighting how it would be even thinner than a pencil. Now, more images showcasing the OnePlus Open 2's incredible thinness have been posted online.

Oppo Find series product manager Zhou Yibao posted several images on Weibo highlighting the thinness of the Find N5 in an unfolded state. The photos show that the N5/Open 2 will be as slim as two stacked quarters or four stacked credit cards.

Another picture suggests the foldable will be almost half as thick as the iPhone. In his Weibo post, Yibao mentions that the USB-C port constrains the thinness of the Find N5. One of the shared pictures supports his claims, showing the foldable is only as thick as the USB-C port.

Close

For comparison, the OnePlus Open is 5.8mm thick when unfolded. Based on the teasers and images, the Open 2 should be less than 4mm thick.

The OnePlus Open 2 will also feature a superior IP rating

Oppo and OnePlus are not only focusing on thinness with their upcoming flagship foldable. The Find N5/OnePlus Open 2 will also feature superior IP certification. In a separate Weibo post, Yibao revealed the Find N5 will carry an IPX8 and IPX9 certification, making it the only foldable to offer protection against high temperature and pressure water jets.

All current foldables sport limited dust or liquid ingress protection. The OnePlus Open is IPX4-rated, while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is IPX8-certified. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a superior IP48 rating, which allows it to provide limited dust ingress protection as well.

Like its predecessor, the OnePlus Open 2 will be the Oppo Find N5's international sibling. It should launch in the US, Europe, and selected Asian markets, while the Find N5 will serve customers in China and other nearby regions. The OnePlus Open 2 should go official in the coming weeks.