When it comes to phones this week, we've been bathing in the late winter flash in the pan. And no, just because we're ladeling on the Apple talk doesn't mean we're giving the company a pass — far from it. It's the iPhone 16e on the Android Police podcast plus the Oppo Find N5 (not to be mistaken for the non-existent OnePlus Open 2), the OnePlus Watch 3, and a dose of streaming intrigue from the world of agent 007.

03:15 | The Big E

26:52 | Giving Up

47:07 | Can't Touch This

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0