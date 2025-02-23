When it comes to phones this week, we've been bathing in the late winter flash in the pan. And no, just because we're ladeling on the Apple talk doesn't mean we're giving the company a pass — far from it. It's the iPhone 16e on the Android Police podcast plus the Oppo Find N5 (not to be mistaken for the non-existent OnePlus Open 2), the OnePlus Watch 3, and a dose of streaming intrigue from the world of agent 007.
03:15 | The Big E
26:52 | Giving Up
- Amazon MGM takes creative reins of James Bond, ending an era of family control of 007 | AP News
- Amazon MGM Studios Shelled Out An Extra $1 Billion-Plus To Take Control Of James Bond: What’s Next For The Franchise
- HP buys Humane, AI Pins are shutting down
- Amazon to shut down its Android app store later this year
47:07 | Can't Touch This
- Oppo Find N5 is official, too bad you probably can't (or shouldn't) buy it
- The OnePlus Watch 3 has a typo that software updates can't fix
- I’m getting pretty tired of the way my Pixel photos look
