OnePlus's mid-range Nord smartphones are pretty popular and known for offering great bang for the buck, with one of them among our favorite budget smartphones. Apart from the excellent Nord 2, OnePlus also launched the Nord CE 5G in Europe and India last June, packing decent specs and a solid price tag. Now, almost eight months later, the company is getting ready to announce its successor in India on February 17: the Nord CE 2. Additionally, two new Android TVs from the brand will also make their debut on that day: the OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge.

Rumors of OnePlus working on the Nord CE 2 have been circulating since December 2021. Codenamed Ivan, the phone will reportedly be a minor upgrade over the existing model, with the switch to a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip being the major highlight. For comparison, the existing Nord CE features the Snapdragon 750G chip. Other specs are expected to remain the same and include a 6.4-inch 90Hz OLED screen, 6/8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a triple-camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The teaser from the company does confirm some features like the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack, a dedicated microSD card slot, and 65W SuperVOOC charging support. While not mentioned, the battery size should remain unchanged at 4500mAh.

Leaked renders suggest the Nord CE 2 will look similar to the Nord 2, barring some differences in the camera module and colors. It will come with a glass back, and the display features a 16MP punch-hole selfie camera in the top left. The phone should run OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12, but with OnePlus now under Oppo's management, we wouldn’t be surprised if it launches with Android 11 due to the software woes following the merger.

As for the TVs, OnePlus could purportedly announce four new TVs, with two models featuring HDR10-certified 32-inch and 42-inch displays. They will seemingly run on Android TV 11 and feature 20W speakers with Dolby Audio as well as upgraded Wi-Fi connectivity.

