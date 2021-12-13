OnePlus' relatively new low to mid-range lineup, the Nord series, consists of quite a few interesting phones, particularly when you look at the slightly pricier products. The OnePlus Nord, the Nord 2, and the Nord CE all offer a pretty great package when you don't care too much about the camera, and it looks like OnePlus wants to introduce a successor to the CE sooner rather than later. According to 91mobiles, the Nord 2 CE is supposed to launch at the beginning of 2022, and it looks like it has made the switch from Qualcomm to MediaTek when it comes to the processor — right in line with the rest of the series.

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is currently only known under its model number IV2201 or its codename Ivan, but it's likely that it will keep its familiar CE moniker around somewhere. Ivan isn't much of a departure from the Nord CE, bringing only a few key enhancements to the package. If the leak is to be believed, it comes with a similarly sized 6.4-inch 90Hz OLED screen, a familiar 64MP/8MP/2MP rear camera setup, up to 128GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM, and a 4,500mAh battery that is capable of charging faster than the original CE (65W versus 30W). The most significant difference is the switch away from the Snapdragon 750G, with OnePlus supposedly going for the MediaTek Dimensity 900, which we've previously seen in the Oppo Reno7 SE.

Like its predecessor, the CE 2 should retain its headphone jack, but it looks like it also won't get the iconic alert slider for quickly switching between notification modes. As is the case with any upcoming OnePlus phone, the CE 2 is also making the switch to the unified software build from Oppo and OnePlus, Oxygen OS 12, which we're not too excited about.

So far, there are no images or renders giving us an idea how the CE 2 will look like, but we would expect it to be in line with the general design of the Nord 2 and the OnePlus 9, if history is anything to judge by.

According to 91mobiles, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE should be revealed sometime in January or February 2022 in India, and it would probably have a similar launch date around the world. The publication's source claims that the phone will cost between Rs 24,000 to Rs 28,000, which is roughly $317 and $370 — but as always, keep in mind that prices never directly translate across markets. It's still unclear if the CE 2 will make the jump over to the US, where the higher-end Nord models haven't been available so far.

