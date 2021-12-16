Wireless earbuds. Not just wireless earbuds, but ones with active noise cancellation. You can't take a walk outside without having some rain down from the sky. Well, it seems that way, doesn't it? And it's not as if all of them seek to burn a hole your pocket with plenty hitting the $100 level lately. Chalk another up on the board with today's announcement of the OnePlus Buds Z2 — these new Bluetooth 5.2 earbuds walk the line between the $150 OnePlus Buds Pro than the $50 Buds Z, but don't skimp on value.

Each bud uses three microphones to deliver on ANC at two levels: a Faint mode at 25dB of difference and an Extreme mode at 40dB — no Smart mode here. The 11mm drivers are the same ones found on the Pro and they can pump out Dolby Atmos sound when paired to OnePlus flagship phones from the OnePlus 7 onward and latency as low as 94ms. They pair quickly with Google Fast Pair, are easily manuverable with capacitive tap controls, and can survive big waves and drenching showers with IP55 and IPX4 ratings on the buds and the charging case, respectively.

The Z2s stack up identically to the Pros on power: a full charge will give up to 7 hours of playback and 5 hours with ANC on. The case should bring between 22 and 31 extra hours to the total. A 10-minute top-up via USB-C at 7.5W or higher will grant 5 hours of power between the buds and case. No Qi charging here, but the trade-off is a slimmer product profile.

Amazon and OnePlus have the Pearl White color for sale right now for US$99 or CA$149. Fans of the Obsidian Black color, note that it comes early next year.

In addition, OnePlus is bringing the Red Cable Club to North America starting today. Open to all, those who join and interact in the community forums often will gain access to unique promos, perks, and sales. The company started the Red Cable Club in India.

Not a fan of Android 12's new Internet Panel? Here's how to get back your old Wi-Fi toggle Just a couple of minutes and two ADB commands

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email