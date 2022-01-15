OnePlus launched its 2022 flagship phone, the OnePlus 10 Pro, in China earlier this month, and should debut in international markets in the coming weeks. Before that, though, the company has launched another smartphone in India: The OnePlus 9RT. The phone was first announced in China in October last year, and it has taken a fair bit of time to make its way to one of OnePlus' key markets.

Announced at the "Winter Edition" virtual event in India today, OnePlus is marketing the device as an "upgraded extension" of the OnePlus 9R. However, it is closer in specs to the OnePlus 9 that has been on sale in the country since early last year albeit with a slightly inferior camera setup. The phone features a 6.62-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8 or 12GB RAM, and a 4,500mAh battery. With Warp Charge 65T support, the phone can top up 100 percent in less than 30 minutes, and yes, the power adapter is bundled in the box. As for the cameras, the rear houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary with OIS, a 16MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro shooter. A 16MP sensor sits at the front inside the punch-hole for taking selfies. The Camera app features an Ultra-Res mode that can help capture photos in 108MP resolution.

Since the phone is aimed at gamers, it has a 300Hz touch sampling rate that can be increased to 600Hz while gaming. Additionally, it offers light sensors at the front and rear to adjust the display brightness as accurately as possible. OnePlus further claims the 9RT has the largest vapor chamber cooling system ever used in its devices, which is 59% bigger than the OnePlus 9 Pro. Despite OnePlus rolling out the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update for the OnePlus 9 series last month itself, the phone will run on OxygenOS 11 out of the box. We compared the OnePlus 9RT to the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE already, and will be publishing our full review in the coming days.

The OnePlus 9RT will go on open sale starting January 17, and it will be available in Hacker Black and Nano Silver colorways. Pricing will start from Rs 42,999 ($589) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant and go up to Rs 46,999 ($644) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model.

Alongside the 9RT, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus Buds Z2 in the country. A "holistic upgrade" over the original Buds Z, the new model features 40dB ANC, 11mm drivers, and three microphones to deliver improved sound and call quality. The earbuds offer up to 38 hours of battery life with the bundled case, and thanks to Flash Charge, they can provide 5 hours of listening time after a quick 10 minutes top-up. The OnePlus Buds Z2 will be available in India starting January 18 for Rs 4,999 ($68).

