OnePlus took a fair bit of time rolling out the Android 12 update for the OnePlus 9 series as it was in the process of merging its code base with Oppo's ColorOS. Unsurprisingly, the initial release was a buggy mess that was eventually pulled following user complaints. Since then, the company has released a few updates to fix the reported issues. Now, it is rolling out another new software build for its 2021 flagship phones to squash the lingering bugs — but it's not coming to the US.

The OxygenOS 12 C.46 build for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro is a relatively minor update and fixes some issues related to the Always On Display, the Alexa app, and system stability. Additionally, it brings the February 2022 security patch. The full changelog of the update as shared by OnePlus is as follows:

System [Improved] system stability [Fixed] the abnormal display of AOD [Fixed] the issue of blurred screen in some scenarios [Fixed] the issue that Alexa APP crashes in some scenarios [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.02

Network [Fixed] the issue that unable to register 5G network in some scenarios



While not officially acknowledged, the update also brings back the circular battery icon style that was inexplicably removed when OxygenOS 12 was first rolled out.

As of now, the update is only available for download in India but a wider rollout for EU units should happen in the coming few days. The C46 build won't be making its way to the North American variant of the OnePlus 9 series "due to specific country-related limitations." That should not be surprising. While OnePlus offers Android 12 to some OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro devices in the US, the units sold by T-Mobile are still running Android 11 and have not received a new update in months. The Un-carrier's software tracker page says that the Android 12 build is under development, with no word on when it would be ready for release.

Last month, OnePlus called off the unified OS that it was working on with Oppo, though its skin will share a codebase with ColorOS. With a change in strategy, here's hoping that the company can now once again focus on improving the OxygenOS experience.

