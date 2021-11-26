For this Black Friday, OnePlus is offering some solid deals on its latest flagship phones. Both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are down to their lowest prices we have seen to date, and even last year’s 8T has received a decent discount in the spirit of this festive season.

The 9 Pro is the phone that propelled OnePlus to the big league of flagship makers. Most of the credit goes to those Hasselblad-enabled cameras that bring an improved color science to the OnePlus flagship. These advancements also meant that the 9 Pro came priced very close to the $1000 mark. But during OnePlus’ Black Friday sale, it is available for just $800 — and that’s for the higher-end 12GB+256GB variant. Compared to other options in this range, the 9 Pro is definitely a tempting buy.

OnePlus 9 Pro Black Friday 2021 deal Amazon

OnePlus hasn’t left behind the non-Pro model either. The OnePlus 9 gets you most of the bells and whistles of its Pro sibling, and you can snag one for $600, down from its MSRP of $729. And if you aren’t looking to go over budget this holiday season, the 8T continues to be a good performer with a beefy Snapdragon 865 processor. It usually retails for $500 (versus its $750 launch price), but you can pick one up for $449 right now from OnePlus’ online store (Amazon is still selling it for $500). And if that isn’t enough, you can even trade in your existing phone to save even more on these already discounted prices.

For more deals on other Android phones, visit our dedicated Black Friday hub.

