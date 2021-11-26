The OnePlus 9 and 8T are also down to their lowest prices yet

For this Black Friday, OnePlus is offering some solid deals on its latest flagship phones. Both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are down to their lowest prices we have seen to date, and even last year’s 8T has received a decent discount in the spirit of this festive season.

The 9 Pro is the phone that propelled OnePlus to the big league of flagship makers. Most of the credit goes to those Hasselblad-enabled cameras that bring an improved color science to the OnePlus flagship. These advancements also meant that the 9 Pro came priced very close to the $1000 mark. But during OnePlus’ Black Friday sale, it is available for just $800 — and that’s for the higher-end 12GB+256GB variant. Compared to other options in this range, the 9 Pro is definitely a tempting buy.

OnePlus hasn’t left behind the non-Pro model either. The OnePlus 9 gets you most of the bells and whistles of its Pro sibling, and you can snag one for $600, down from its MSRP of $729. And if you aren’t looking to go over budget this holiday season, the 8T continues to be a good performer with a beefy Snapdragon 865 processor. It usually retails for $500 (versus its $750 launch price), but you can pick one up for $449 right now from OnePlus’ online store (Amazon is still selling it for $500). And if that isn’t enough, you can even trade in your existing phone to save even more on these already discounted prices.

