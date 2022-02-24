OxygenOS 12 is a pretty controversial update for the company's phones, and with good reason. Putting aside all the various bugs spotted at launch, users found themselves greeted with what essentially amounted to a ColorOS-esque skin. Despite the name, the experience resembled what usually ships on Oppo and Realme phones far more than the legacy OxygenOS look and feel. Still, OnePlus continues to push on, with the company now letting the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T users try out its latest software through its Open Beta program.

The company took to its forums to announce that the first beta build is now out for the OnePlus 8 series and the OnePlus 8T. As for the changes themselves, the company has a lengthy changelog detailing most of the updates. You can probably expect plenty of Oppo-fication along with a handful of new features.

If you're curious, here's the full changelog:

System Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

Dark mode Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health stats

Work Life Balance Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures



Today's forum posts warn of issues with the dial display disappearing from the always-on display, along with certain services and apps missing compatibility with Android 12. You might also come across other bugs — this is the very first beta build for these devices, after all, and those things are almost always bound to happen. As such, don't install this unless you're comfortable using potentially buggy software.

If you want to check it out on your device, you can download builds for the OnePlus 8 (India/NA), 8 Pro (India/NA), and 8T (India/NA) now. The company also has rollback packages available in case you regret this decision.

