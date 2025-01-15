After a well-deserved holiday break and a taxing-as-usual CES, we're back with a fresh new episode of the Android Police podcast. Daniel and Will are here to chat about their favorite power bank from Anker at the show! Also, a phone that neither of them can really buy, but it still looks cool to us anyway! And we take a crack at defining how the OnePlus 13 might play the market this year as a solid Android device that isn't from Samsung or Google, doesn't have as much retail reach as the two of them, but delivers great value for money.
01:26 | CES 2025
- Best of CES 2025: Android Police's awards for the world's biggest tech show
- Lenovo just announced three new Android tablets and two new gaming handhelds
- The Lenovo Legion Go S could finally get me into handheld gaming PCs
- TCL's latest smartphone might be the Boox Palma 2 rival you've been looking for
- The next generation of Google TVs will let you talk to Gemini without a remote
- The people behind NFC and Qi charging are cooking up a new standard for kitchens
- A major wireless charging pain point in cars will be fixed by Qi2 extension
- Android’s MagSafe moment has finally arrived
26:10 | OP13
- Review: The OnePlus 13 is good enough to make you say goodbye to Samsung
- Review: The OnePlus 13R will make you forget you’re using a sub-$600 phone
- I think I like the OnePlus 13R better... | YouTube
- The OnePlus 13 Paradox | YouTube
46:42 | Scatterings
- This Iron Man phone looks awesome, but there's one giant catch
- Sonos CEO resigns as 'courageous' app redesign fell flat
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com