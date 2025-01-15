After a well-deserved holiday break and a taxing-as-usual CES, we're back with a fresh new episode of the Android Police podcast. Daniel and Will are here to chat about their favorite power bank from Anker at the show! Also, a phone that neither of them can really buy, but it still looks cool to us anyway! And we take a crack at defining how the OnePlus 13 might play the market this year as a solid Android device that isn't from Samsung or Google, doesn't have as much retail reach as the two of them, but delivers great value for money.

01:26 | CES 2025

26:10 | OP13

46:42 | Scatterings

