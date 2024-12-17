Summary OnePlus 13 could launch globally on January 7, 2025.

The phone will pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a 6,000mAh battery.

The OnePlus 13R might also launch at the same event.

The OnePlus 13 is already available in China, launching in late October. It features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, an upgraded 6.82-inch flat OLED display, and a massive 6,000mAh cell. In early December, OnePlus teased the imminent global release of its new flagship phone running OxygenOS 15. While the company hasn't officially announced any date yet, a leak points to the phone launching at a global event on January 7, 2025.

Leaker Abhishek Yadav shared an image on X, revealing the OnePlus 13 series will debut at OnePlus' Winter Launch Event. The program will commence at 10:30 AM EST/4:30 PM CET/9:00 PM IST. It seems OnePlus will also unveil its budget flagship, the OnePlus 13R, at the same event. The latter is yet to go official in China, with leaks suggesting a launch event scheduled for December 26.

Given that the leaked image looks authentic, it is plausible that OnePlus will officially announce the OnePlus 13's international launch event sooner rather than later.

OnePlus held the OnePlus 12's launch event on January 23rd this year, with the phone going on sale starting February 6th. So, if the leak is accurate, the OnePlus 13 should hit store shelves a few weeks earlier.

OnePlus will have another winner on its hands with the OnePlus 13

The global OnePlus 13 should pack the same specs as its Chinese siblings. One of its standout features should be the 6.82-inch BOE 120Hz OLED panel, featuring a peak brightness of 1,600 nits in high brightness mode.

It should be among the first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Android smartphones to launch in the US. Qualcomm's newest flagship has impressed us in early benchmarks and tests with its performance and efficiency. Coupled with a beefy 6,000mAh battery, the OnePlus 13 should provide two-day battery life with modest use.

OnePlus has already confirmed it will launch the OnePlus 13 in three colorways globally: Midnight Ocean (Blue), Black Eclipse (Black), and Arctic Dawn (White). The phone will also sport IP68 and IP69 rating, providing protection against dust and water ingress.

While we may not see anything new from a hardware viewpoint, the OnePlus 13 could launch with a newer version of OxygenOS 15, packing more AI features.