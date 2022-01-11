The sanctioned drip feed of tidbits about OnePlus's latest big-shot smartphone has been replaced with a full flood today as the company has officially announced the OnePlus 10 Pro for the Chinese market. It features a second-gen Hasselblad camera system, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and 80W wired charging with the included adapter.

The 'phone' part of the phone shouldn't have too many surprises if you know what OnePlus does: a 6.7" 1440p display with adaptive refresh rates between 1 and 120Hz, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 two-lane storage, and a 5,000mAh battery which can also be charged wirelessly at up to 50W with AirVOOC technology. That said, OnePlus is including The device ships with ColorOS 12.1 on Android 12 — it'll be OxygenOS outside of China, though it won't make much of a difference at this point.

Of course, it's the cameras that are getting the most attention here with the general purpose focal length as well as the 150° superwide and telephoto units all capable of capturing 10-bit color for just over a billion possible color combinations and 12-bit RAW+ snaps in Hasselblad Pro Mode. The superwide, which defaults to a 110° field of view, can also take fisheye-style shots, too. There's also a rebranded "Movie Mode" allows users to adjust "the likes of ISO, shutter speed, and white balance" even while they're recording and video can be recorded in LOG for pro-level grading.

All of these features wouldn't be out of place on an LG V-series phone if LG still made phones, but nonetheless, they are nice to see. It'll be a matter of checking out the hardware before we can figure whether the software is worth using. Let's also hope Hasselblad can build upon its reputation in mobile after doing a decent job on the OnePlus 9 series — we still remember that cursed Moto Mod.

The OnePlus 10 Pro in its Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colorways will go on sale in China January 13. Worldwide availability is to be announced later this year. Stay with Android Police for more information.

OnePlus buyer's guide: Which OnePlus phone should you buy in 2022? With a foreword about all that app-throttling business

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email