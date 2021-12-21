The OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro have leaked extensively these past few months, which is usually an indicator that a launch is imminent. While there are rumors pointing to OnePlus pulling forward its traditional early spring release to January this time around, there hadn’t been any confirmation — until now. GSMArena reports that OnePlus founder Pete Lau has confirmed a January launch on Weibo.

Lau has shared a post saying only, “OnePlus 10 Pro, see you in January,” but it’s as unambiguous as it can get. With OnePlus opting for a January launch, it’s likely that the company wants to trump Samsung, with the business historically launching its flagship S series in February, giving OnePlus an ever-so-small edge.

It’s possible there’s a curveball coming our way, though. Previous rumors have pointed at an China-exclusive launch in January, with the rest of the world only getting the OnePlus 10 in March or April, which would be much more in line with previous launches. Given that Pete Lau shared his announcement on China’s Weibo network rather than Twitter or another international platform, it’s certainly possible that the phone will only reach most of us later.

Credit: OnLeaks

As for what we can expect from the OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro, the most interesting change is probably the switch to a Galaxy S21-esque design. Renders show the 10 Pro sporting a camera array that wraps around the edge of the phone, making it feel much less tacked on. Further leaks suggest that the 10 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and it should come with a 120Hz 6.7-inch screen and a 5,000mAh battery. It’s just a shame that OnePlus has switched over to Oppo’s ColorOS base for OxygenOS 12, though, which we found just awful in our hands-on.

While these rumors already give us a pretty good overview of what we can expect, only the January launch will actually confirm these findings. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long, at least compared to previous OnePlus launches — even if it’s possible that we can only see the new lineup from afar until spring.

